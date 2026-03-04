The top players in Tennis will flock to California this week for the Indian Wells Open 2026.

The hard court tournament, which is an ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 event, is seen by many as the sport's fifth major – attracting a star-studded field and huge crowds to match that title.

British No.1 Jack Draper, who returned from injury at the Dubai Tennis Championships at the end of February, returns to defend his 2025 title but faces competition from the best the men's game has to offer, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic.

The women's draw is just as stacked. Emma Raducanu is one of four Brits in a talent-packed field that includes all the big names, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and defending champion Mirra Andreeva.

All the seeded players, including Draper, Raducanu, and compatriot Cameron Norrie, have a bye into the second round, which starts on Friday.

The heady combination of the world's top players, the hard courts of Indian Wells, and the Californian sun always makes for a thrilling watch – and the good news for viewers in the UK is there will be extensive coverage throughout.

Radio Times brings you the full order of play for the Indian Wells Open 2026, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Indian Wells Open 2026 order of play

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Wednesday 4 March

Stadium 1

From 7pm

WTA R1: Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)

From 9pm

ATP R1: Reilly Opelka (USA) vs Ethan Quinn (USA)

From 10:30pm

ATP R1: Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Stadium 2

From 7pm

ATP R1: Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs Martin Damm (USA)

From 8:30pm

WTA R1: Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) vs McCartney Kessler (USA)

From 10pm

WTA R1: Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) vs Caty McNally (USA)

Stadium 3

From 7pm

WTA R1: Sorana Cîrstea (ROU) vs Tatjana Maria (GER)

From 8:30pm

WTA R1: Talia Gibson (AUS) vs Ann Li (USA)

From 10pm

WTA R1: Himeno Sakatsume (JPN) vs Alycia Parks (USA)

From 11:30pm

ATP R1: Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Alexis Galarneau (CAN)

Stadium 4

From 7pm

ATP R1: Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Marcos Giron (USA)

From 8:30pm

ATP R1: Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

From 10pm

ATP R1: Jenson Brooksby (USA) vs Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

From 11:30pm

WTA R1: Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) vs Janice Tjen (INA)

Stadium 5

From 7pm

ATP R1: Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Adam Walton (AUS)

From 8:30pm

ATP R1: Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

From 10pm

ATP R1: Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs Christopher O'Connell (AUS)

Stadium 6

From 7pm

WTA R1: Kimberly Birrell (AUS) vs Oksana Selekhmeteva

From 8:30pm

WTA R1: Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

From 10pm

WTA R1: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Stadium 7

From 8pm

ATP R1: Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

From 10pm

ATP R1: Dalibor Svrčina (CZE) vs James Duckworth (AUS)

From 11:30pm

ATP R1: Dino Prizmic (CRO) vs Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)

Stadium 9

From 8pm

WTA R1: Anastasia Potapova (AUT) vs Marina Stakusic (CAN)

From 9:30pm

WTA R1: Ella Seidel (GER) vs Anastasia Zakharova

From 11pm

WTA R1: Dalma Galfi (HUN) vs Anna Blinkova

Indian Wells Open 2026 schedule

ATP 1000

Round 1: Wednesday 4 March – Thursday 5 March

Round 2: Friday 6 March – Saturday 7 March

Round 3: Sunday 8 March – Monday 9 March

Round 4: Tuesday 10 March – Wednesday 11 March

Quarter-finals: Thursday 12 March

Semi-finals: Friday 13 March

Friday 13 March Final: Sunday 15 March

India Wells Open 2025 winner Jack Draper. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

WTA 1000

Round 1: Wednesday 4 March – Thursday 5 March

Round 2: Friday 6 March – Saturday 7 March

Round 3: Sunday 8 March – Monday 9 March

Round 4: Tuesday 10 March – Wednesday 11 March

Quarter-finals: Thursday 12 March

Semi-finals: Saturday 14 March

Saturday 14 March Final: Sunday 15 March

How to watch Indian Wells Open 2026 on TV and live stream in the UK

You can watch the Indian Wells Open 2026 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.