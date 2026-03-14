While Danny Dyer has more recently been seen in the likes of Rivals, Mr Bigstuff and fronting a brand new series with his daughter, the former EastEnders star is taking on a new kind of role in the upcoming film, One Last Deal.

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The one-man film sees Dyer take centre stage as football agent Jimmy Banks, who is trying to secure one last big payday for a superstar client.

The problem is that the client in question is waiting on a verdict from an ongoing rape trial, and so, the football club won't sign the deal if it all goes wrong.

Dyer's character Banks is intent on securing some kind of major deal as the film unfolds, but he is also contending with various other stresses from his life and an unwelcome unknown caller who is threatening to upend his life.

The film is very much all on Dyer's shoulders as it remains in Jimmy's office, with us seeing him getting progressively more stressed, dishevelled and drunk as the movie goes on.

BAFTA-winning actor Danny Dyer had some conerns around his new film. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

It was an experience that was riddled with anxiety for the Football Factory star, with Dyer telling Radio Times of being the sole focal point of One Last Deal: "Well, I had a lot of anxiety while doing it, because I think I was so... quite method in the character. So I'd say the last day [was my favourite]. And that's just because of going, 'Oh, I think I've nearly done this'.

"There's a point halfway through, and I'm so tired and just thinking, 'This is so hard'. It's like, there's no respite. You go and have a bit of lunch, have a scene off and then you're back on, like you do usually."

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He added: "So, it was all from the beginning to the end of every day. I mean, every single shot. So it was just about staying switched on and trying to stay truthful forever. Because the more tired you get, sometimes it can take you... you know, the performance drops slightly."

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The film leans into thriller elements as Jimmy has to race against time to secure a deal, but is very much most concerned with the big payout that could come at the end of it. As you may have guessed, the film is solely focused on Dyer, with no other characters.

Joking about being the only one in the film on a recent episode of The One Show, Dyer jokingly gave a warning to audiences and said, "It's me in a room on the phone for an hour and a half. I'm gonna be honest, if you're into me, then you'll love it; if you're not into me, do not go anywhere near this film. Because it will wind you up."

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One Last Deal is out in UK cinemas now.

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