❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Danny Dyer reveals why he had strong "anxiety" shooting his new one-man film
Dyer takes on a different kind of role in One Last Deal.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Saturday, 14 March 2026 at 11:38 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad