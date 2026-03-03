Danny and Dani Dyer are headed back to Priory Hill and Nutts Farm as Sky commissions a second season of The Dyers' Caravan Park.

The series follows the father and daughter duo as they have big plans to revive a caravan park and turn it into the place Danny loved visiting in the '80s. Debuting just last week on Sky One, it quickly became the best Sky original unscripted entertainment launch in five years.

The Dyers will return to the caravan park with even bigger ideas and ambitions, with no plans to hit the brakes.

During an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Danny was always keen to return to Priory Hill and Nutts Farm should Sky oblige...

"I think we're invested now, not just sort of money wise, but emotionally," he said of a potential second outing. "So I think it would make sense. I suppose we've only just scratched the surface of this, haven't we?"

Danny shared he wanted to see what the reaction was to the show and it seems all has worked in their favour!

Danny said of the renewal: "We can’t believe the love you've all shown to our caravan site. So, we’re coming back. Roll on the summer of all summers."

Meanwhile, Dani added: "Coming back for series 2 of Dyer's Caravan Park feels so special. Thank you for all the love and support it honestly means everything. We’re so ready for another season of fun, chaos and a bit of Dyer madness."

Shirley Jones, commissioning editor at Sky commented: "The Dyers’ Caravan Park delivered Sky’s biggest entertainment launch in five years, and that’s down to Danny and Dani’s unmistakable passion and the brilliant community at Priory Hill & Nutts Farm that surrounds them.

"We're incredibly proud of the outstanding team both on and off screen who bring such humour, heart and craft to the series. We are all very excited to bring audiences along for another brilliant stay, full of challenges, and no doubt a bit of chaos, at the park next year."

The Dyers' Caravan Park season 2 will air on Sky One and NOW next year - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

