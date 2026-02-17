Father and daughter duo Danny and Dani Dyer are on a mission to save the great British holiday, and they are trying their hand at running a holiday caravan park.

But the pair soon discover that the venture isn't easy and is a world away from the lives they lead as they face demanding punters, dodgy plumbing and a rather unfortunate looking billboard.

Despite all this, the pair are diving head first, with Danny filled with nostalgia at the holidays he once went on as a child and stopping at nothing to transform a caravan park into a place that lives up to his memories of some of his favourite holidays.

But the heart of the series isn't just the Dyers, it's the residents, who have left a lasting impression on the father and daughter duo – and they can only hope more eyes will be on the caravan park and bring more revenue to the place they grew to love.

Danny Dyer. Sky UK

Danny told Radio Times: "That's the intention, whether it works or not, I don't know. A British holiday doesn't necessarily mean just a caravan. There are other things to do, and there's a lot of these Airbnb b******s going on at the moment.

"And you know, if you're going to choose coastal lines you probably wouldn't choose Leysdown, you know, you've got Devon and Cornwall and all these sort of, you know, more sexier places.

"But I suppose for me, it's about getting working class voices back on the telly, and that charisma that comes with it. That's what it's about for me as well because this show too, what it's got, it's funny as f**k, and that wasn't our intention. But it's also got heart and soul, and it will make you cry at some point."

And for Danny, it was a no-brainer for a series like this, with his only hesitation being whether he had the time to do it.

"It was just about time for me," he told Radio Times. "I was shooting Rivals [for] five days, coming back from Bristol and getting picked up on Saturday morning to go to Leysdown, with a lot of resentment, and I needed [Dani] to just cheer me up slightly, and we're going to be alright."

And after some pep talks from Dani and meeting people on the caravan sight, it gave the actor "a lift" as he realised he really does care about the people he comes across.

He continued: "I mean, honestly, I advise anyone to watch it, just for the people that live there, because they're f**king amazing."

