It's the dawn of a new era this week on Emmerdale.

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The ITV soap will see a big change at Butler's Farm in the coming days after Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) decided to give up the home she has had since arriving in the village in 2009 to ease the burden on her family, as husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) deals with his prostate cancer diagnosis.

As a result, Moira finally gave in and accepted the Tate family's offer for the farm, with Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) especially delighted to get the land.

Joe then installed his conflicted accomplice in framing Moira for involvement in Celia Daniels's modern slavery operation, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), back in the farm that was once run by the Sugdens.

Disowned by his uncle Cain, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) felt guilty but ultimately stood by his soulmate, Robert.

Now, this week, Cain will decide to move his family into the Dingle Homestead, and when he goes to the Woolpack later, he is hardly in the mood for celebrating, despite being with his extended family.

What is Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) up to now? ITV

The Dingles are suspicious when Joe arrives and offers Cain's sister-in-law, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), an apology for his past behaviour and a pay rise. Joe's actions also court the suspicions of his step-grandmother, Kim Tate (Claire King), too.

The time soon comes for Cain to sadly leave Butler's Farm behind, with Robert then swiftly and rather uncomfortably replacing the Dingles that once lived there.

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However, keen to restore some goodwill and also to gain an experienced farmhand, Robert soon offers Moira's son, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), a job on the farm if he wants it. Will Matty accept?

Cain and his struggling sons soon arrive at the Dingle Homestead, with Cain resolving to carve out their future with a new Dingle Farm, with Cain's extended family keen to help him realise his ambitions.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has big plans for his family despite his troubles. ITV

Amid these plans, Aaron makes a sweet gesture for his partner when he reveals to Robert that he has repaired the old 'Emmerdale Farm' sign belonging to the Sugdens, and they are now ready to start a whole new era for the Sugden farming dynasty.

However, their landlord may have other ideas, as it's clear that Joe Tate is up to something - and his surrogate father Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) warns him that he knows what he is up to.

Just what does dastardly Joe have planned for the Dingles and Sugdens?

Read More: Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars confirmed for contract changes as cast appearances set to reduce

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) begin a new era for Emmerdale Farm. ITV

Speaking of the changes we will see in the coming days, producer Laura Shaw earlier commented: "The Sugdens have always been at the centre of our village, having been the original farming family when Emmerdale was first created.

"This return to the farm’s roots is a powerful moment, echoing the early drama that unfolded when Annie Sugden and her sons, Jack and Joe, farmed the land. Taking over the tenancy, grandson Robert wants to do his best and make his dad proud. With his loyal partner, Aaron, they are ready for this new chapter and committed to making the farm thrive."

She concluded: "Farming remains a vital presence in Emmerdale, providing a daily dose of excitement and fresh air for our audience."

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

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