ITV have confirmed that stars of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale will see a reduction in their yearly episode count following a decision to scale back the total number of instalments produced each year.

In January, both flagship serial dramas dropped one episode per week, moving to a new, nightly broadcast pattern.

Dubbed a "soaps power hour", the changes were implemented in the wake of a history making crossover episode, which saw the worlds of Weatherfield and Emmerdale combine for the evening.

Speaking after the new schedule was announced, Kevin Lygo, ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, said: "The new commissioning pattern is viewer-led.

"We already give more choice than ever to viewers on how they watch us through ITVX, and we want to present their favourite soap to them in the most digestible way.

"In a world where there is so much competition for viewers' time and attention, and viewing habits continue to change, we believe this is the right amount of episodes that fans can fit into their viewing schedule, to keep up to date with the shows."

104 episodes were cut per year following a crossover episode. ITV

However, with a total of 104 episodes being cut per annum, cast members will be guaranteed less screen time moving forward.

A spokesperson confirmed the move to Radio Times, explaining: "In line with ITV's new scheduling pattern for the soaps introduced at the beginning of the year, we have revised the number of guaranteed episodes offered to the Coronation Street and Emmerdale actors."

This is likely the reason why the broadcaster is now allowing talent to take up projects elsewhere, with Emmerdale actor Bradley Riches appearing in a pantomime later this year.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and trade union Equity have been called in to assist cast members with the process, who will apparently lose around a sixth of their income. They add that those with the longest tenures may be protected by their older style of contracts.

Radio Times understands that many actors often exceed their yearly guaranteed episode count, so it may not impact them financially.

Bradley Riches is taking a break for pantomime. ITV

They also added that there was no consultation period, and that an estimated 140 cast and their agents were informed of the upcoming alterations via an email.

Equity told the publication that they are “supporting members across ­continuing dramas at ITV in relation to decisions made regarding contractual terms”.

Emmerdale returns Monday at 8pm on ITV1. Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Stream on ITVX.

