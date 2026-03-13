A star-studded adaptation of Jo Nesbø's bestselling crime novel Blood on Snow will be premiering as a Sky Original in the UK, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Sky has acquired the movie – which is led by Benedict Cumberbatch – for theatrical release in 2027, although a more exact date has not been given at this stage.

Interestingly, there are several James Bond connections to the film, with roles for one-time 007 hopeful Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Casino Royale icon Eva Green, while Cory Fukunaga – who directed Daniel Craig's final Bond flick No Time To Die – is taking the reigns behind the camera.

Meanwhile, the impressive ensemble also includes roles for The Brutalist and 28 Years Later star Emma Laird, and Andor's Ben Mendelsohn.

The script was adapted by prolific Norwegian author Nesbø from his own novel, in association with playwright and screenwriter Ben Power, with Sky's head of original film Andrew Orr noting that the "writing is exceptional".

Orr added that "the strength of the cast’s performances make this a standout addition to our slate".

You can find the official synopsis for the film below:

"Hoffman’s (Cumberbatch) trusted hitman, Olav (Johnson), is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job. But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood…

"When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav’s principles clash with his loyalties. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman’s next target and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo’s deadly gang war.

"Once a violent enforcer, Olav’s choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished."

Blood on Snow will premiere in UK cinemas in 2027.

