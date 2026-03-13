Maggie Driscoll's (Pauline McLynn) secret is a ticking time bomb in Coronation Street... and a recent revelation could make it explode a lot sooner than she anticipated.

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Last month, Radio Times revealed that back in the '80s, the Rovers owner had an affair with Jim McDonald – who was killed off in recent episodes – and conceived son Ben (Aaron McCusker). This means that he's been unknowingly living next door to his half-brother Steve (Simon Gregson) for months.

To make matters worse, Ben's son Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) has been dating Steve's daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney).

Desperate to draw them apart, she set Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) the task of playing the scorned ex, effectively making Ollie realise what he's 'missing out on'.

Maggie was also less than impressed to see Ben accompanying Steve to Jim's funeral, and quickly scuttled into the pub's backroom when she saw two of her one-time lover's army mates show up at the bar. It was clear that she'd met them before, and was fearful of the consequences.

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) is worried that son Ben (Aaron McCusker) has inherited myotonic dystrophy. ITV

Later that night, one of the men, Declan, approached her in the beer garden to confirm that he did indeed remember her as the woman that Jim had a fling with 40 years ago. He assured her that he didn't intend on rocking the boat, but the conversation was clearly too close for comfort.

In today's episode, Ben woke up in one of the Rovers' seating booths, severely hungover from yesterday's drinking session. His partner Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) reminded him that he was due at the hospital for an echocardiogram after recent health issues – but he'd already missed the appointment.

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Maggie was agitated, having heard during Jim's wake that he suffered with myotonic dystrophy for a number of years.

After lashing out towards George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), she rushed out of the pub and headed for Street Cars to ask Steve some questions about Jim's condition. A new sense of fear was struck into the matriarch when he explained that it could cause heart issues.

Maggie has now become convinced that Ben has inherited it.

How will she explain this to him?

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