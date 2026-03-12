Maggie Driscoll's (Pauline McLynn) past has come back to haunt her in Coronation Street, after being recognised by one of the late Jim McDonald's army mates.

Radio Times revealed last month that the legendary character, played by actor Charles Lawson between 1989 and 2018, would meet his maker in a storyline that would have huge repercussions for son Steve (Simon Gregson).

We also broke the news that Jim's passing would rattle Maggie's cage, as an affair from 40 years ago came to light. During their brief fling, she fell pregnant with son Ben (Aaron McCusker), who has no idea that his new best pal Steve is actually his half-brother.

In today's episode, she was somewhat irked to discover that Ben had agreed to attend the funeral to support his mate. He was edging ever so closer to learning the truth, and it was beginning to make Maggie feel incredibly uncomfortable.

If that wasn't bad enough, grandson Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) was pursuing a new relationship with Steve's daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), completely unaware that they shared the same bloodline.

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) wasn't happy to see Jim's wake taking place in the Rovers. ITV

The mourners began to gather in the Rovers after the service, and Maggie was visibly stunned to see a younger picture of Jim on the front of the order of service. She quickly rushed into the backroom, narrowly avoiding a run-in with Declan and Davey, two men that Jim worked with in the '80s.

Later, as the group discussed memories of the departed, Maggie was intrigued to overhear Amy saying that he suffered from myotonic dystrophy. She immediately worried that the condition was hereditary and had been passed onto Ben.

She urged her son not to forget that he had a hospital appointment the next morning, before hurrying out into the beer garden.

Declan followed after her and asked how long she'd lived in Manchester. She quickly brushed off the notion that they'd ever met, but it quickly recognised her as a woman that Jim had an affair with in Belfast.

Declan recognised Maggie from Jim's army days. ITV

Although Maggie denied it ever happening, Declan could see that she was lying and reassured her that he wasn't there to rock the boat and would keep quiet.

But this is Weatherfield, and secrets don't stay secret for very long!

How long will it be before the truth is outed?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

