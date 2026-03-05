All eight episodes of Guy Ritchie's latest venture into the world of Sherlock Holmes, Young Sherlock, are now available to stream on Prime Video, and they see Hero Fiennes Tiffin's version of the character going on a globe-trotting adventure.

For those who remember Ritchie's previous Sherlock films starring Robert Downey Jr, they will remember that they had a toe-tapping, memorable soundtrack – and that's certainly the case again here.

While the series features an engaging score from Chris Benstead, its soundtrack also includes a host of well-known songs, including a key one used for the title credits.

But just which songs are featured in the show?

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Young Sherlock.

What is the theme song for Young Sherlock?

The theme song for Young Sherlock is a new version of Kasabian's 2011 song, Days Are Forgotten.

You can listen to the song, Days Are Forgotten (Young Sherlock Version), right here.

Who composed the score for Young Sherlock?

Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

The original score for Young Sherlock was composed by Chris Benstead.

He has previously been behind the music on a number of Ritchie projects, including both the film and series The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Covenant, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Fountain of Youth.

Young Sherlock soundtrack: Every song featured in the Prime Video series

Max Irons and Natascha McElhone in Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

The soundtrack for Young Sherlock includes a number of notable established songs, including from artists such as Black Sabbath, The Cure and The Black Keys. You can find a full list below:

Episode 1

The Rocky Road to Dublin – Lankum

I'm a Man – Smoove & Turrell

Neat Neat Neat – The Damned

Magpie – The Unthanks

Don't Forget Who You Are – Miles Kane

Episode 2

Wild Rover – Lankum

Devil’s Dance Floor – Flogging Molly

Let It Burn – GOAT

Twa Corbies – Steeleye Span

Episode 3

Zadok The Priest (from The Madness of King George) – The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Brahms’ Violin Concerto Op 77 – Takako Nishizaki, Slovenská filharmónia, Stephen Gunzenhauser

Lightning's Girl – Nancy Sinatra

Dark Side – Bishop Briggs

Episode 4

The Wizard – Black Sabbath

The Man Comes Around – Johnny Cash

Episode 5

A Forest – The Cure

Episode 6

Young Men Dead – The Black Angels

La Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts – Jacqueline Taieb

These Dishes Ain’t Gonna Do Themselves – Kabeaushé

Let's Go Get ’Em – Rebirth Brass Band

Special Needs – Placebo

Episode 7

Talk Show Host – Radiohead

Et Moi, Et Moi, Et Moi – Jacques Dutronc

Sur Une Nappe De Restaurant – Jacques Dutronc

7 Heures du Matin – Jacqueline Taieb

Aflana – Attarazat Addahabia & Faradjallah

Life Is – Jessica Pratt

Episode 8

Man on a Mission – The Black Keys

