New Prime Video series Young Sherlock sees director Guy Ritchie return to the world of Arthur Conan Doyle's detective, this time charting his younger day.

The series sees Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the role of a young Sherlock Holmes, taking on his first ever case which unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy.

Also in the cast are Dónal Finn, Max Irons, Zine Tseng, Natascha McElhone and Colin Firth, while Fiennes Tiffin's real life uncle Joseph Fiennes plays Sherlock's father, Silas.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Young Sherlock.

Young Sherlock cast guide: Full list of actors

Here are the main cast members and characters in Young Sherlock – read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes

Dónal Finn as James Moriarty

Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes

Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an

Joseph Fiennes as Silas Holmes

Natascha McElhone as Cordelia Holmes

Colin Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Sherlock Holmes

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Amazon Prime

Who is Sherlock Holmes? Sherlock is a young man struggling to find his place in the world, but who has an exceptional intellect and deductive powers. He will one day become the iconic detective.

Where have I seen Hero Fiennes Tiffin? Fiennes Tiffin has had roles in films including Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, The Woman King, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the After film series, as well as series such as Safe and Cleaning Up. He is the nephew of actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes.

Dónal Finn plays James Moriarty

Dónal Finn as James Moriarty in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Who is James Moriarty? James is student at Oxford who matches Sherlock in intellect. The pair become close friends, but we know they will one day be the ultimate adversaries.

Where have I seen Dónal Finn? Finn has had roles in films including How to Build a Girl, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Four Letters of Love, as well as series such as The Witcher, SAS Rogue Heroes and The Wheel of Time.

Max Irons plays Mycroft Holmes

Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Who is Mycroft Holmes? Mycroft is Sherlock's older brother, who works for the Foreign Office.

Where have I seen Max Irons? Irons has had roles in films including Dorian Gray, The Host, The Riot Club, Woman in Gold, The Wife and Terminal, as well as series such as The White Queen, The Little Drummer Girl, Condor and Miss Austen.

Zine Tseng plays Princess Gulun Shou'an

Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Who is Princess Gulun Shou'an? Gulun is a Chinese Princess who is attending Oxford University.

Where have I seen Zine Tseng? Tseng previously had a key role in the Netflix series 3 Body Problem.

Joseph Fiennes plays Silas Holmes

Joseph Fiennes as Silas Holmes in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Who is Silas Holmes? Silas is Sherlock and Mycroft's father, a scientist and explorer.

Where have I seen Joseph Fiennes? Fiennes is known for his roles in films including Elizabeth, Shakespeare in Love, Enemy at the Gates, Killing Me Softly and Hercules, as well as series such as Flashforward, Camelot, American Horror Story, The Handmaid's Tale and Prisoner 951. He will soon be seen reprising his stage role as Gareth Southgate in the BBC's adaptation of Dear England.

Natascha McElhone plays Cordelia Holmes

Natascha McElhone as Cordelia Holmes and Dónal Finn as James Moriarty in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Who is Cordelia Holmes? Cordelia is Sherlock and Mycroft's mother, who has had struggles with her mental health and is in an asylum.

Where have I seen Natascha McElhone? McElhone is known for her roles in films including Mrs Dalloway, The Truman Show, Killing Me Softly and The Other Boleyn Girl, as well as series such as Californication, Designated Survivor, The First, The Crown, Halo and Hotel Portofino.

Colin Firth plays Sir Bucephalus Hodge

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes, Colin Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge and Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Who is Sir Bucephalus Hodge? Bucephalus is a senior figure at Oxford University.

Where have I seen Colin Firth? Firth is known for his roles in films including The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, the Bridget Jones franchise, The Importance of Being Earnest, Love Actually, Nanny McPhee, Mamma Mia!, A Single Man, The King's Speech, Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy, The Railway Man, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Mercy, 1917, Mary Poppins Returns and Operation Mincemeat, as well as series such as Pride and Prejudice, The Staircase and Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

