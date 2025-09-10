"She's a very wilful character, a very stubborn character, especially at the beginning, so that was incredibly fun to play," Abela said. "Her wit is the thing that I found most compelling about her, even when I was first introduced to the book, so I knew that she needed to feel quick and smart.

"But there's a softness that's there throughout, and a vulnerability that's there throughout. I'm very excited to be added to the list of people that have given it a go."

Abela also spoke about why she thinks Jane Austen's works are so adaptable, with Pride and Prejudice having been brought to so many different mediums so many times and counting (there's new Netflix version also on the way).

"She speaks to the human experience, which is often about falling in love, conflict, getting over yourself, getting over your own insecurities and your own flaws, and meeting another person," Abela said. "I think she's just brilliant at situational romance, and I think that we can all sort of put ourselves in those moments.

"It's so easy to place yourself inside her world. I think she's also an incredibly smart woman, and everything feels very modern. It's kind of shocking when you read Pride and Prejudice and they feel like characters that you could go and meet today. I think that kind of classic romance really just does stand the test of time, clearly."

Amongst the other stars to feature in Audible's new Pride and Prejudice are Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Mrs Bennet, Bill Nighy as Mr Bennet and Glenn Close as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Pride and Prejudice is available to purchase and listen to now at www.audible.co.uk.

