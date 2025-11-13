Fantasy fans are still mourning The Wheel of Time after its shock cancellation earlier this year, and now star Rosamund Pike has given her take on the reasons behind the decision.

The fantasy series, based on the beloved novels by Robert Jordan, starred Pike as Moiraine Damodred, with the actress being an outspoken champion for the show.

According to Deadline, Prime Video made the decision not to renew the series following "lengthy deliberations", with financial reasons reportedly being the primary decision maker.

Reflecting on the cancellation, Pike admitted she agrees with fans that season 1 "wasn't good enough", with the series facing struggles amid the Covid-19 pandemic – but that, by season 3, "there was a really well-acted, well-written, cohesive, deep show that was attracting powerhouse actors to come and play supporting characters".

Speculating about why the series was cancelled despite its passionate fanbase, she added to Collider: “I think we're possibly victims to the terrible churn factor of people wanting to show that ‘We've got a new show.’ It's all about what's new.”

Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred) and Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

In the wake of the cancellation, showrunner Rafe Judkins called for another streamer to pick up the show.

“In my dreams, another studio would be wise and pick it up," Pike said. "We have such an amazing team now. We have the ability to make a great final sequence of seasons for this show... We know what to do with these books now, so who knows? But I think we have to accept that it's over."

After The Wheel of Time's cancellation, many members of the cast and crew spoke out about the disappointing news.

Meanwhile, fans created a petition calling for another streamer to pick up the show, which has now reached more than 227,000 signatures.

The petition addresses Sony Pictures Television, Prime Video and other streaming services, and points to the show's strong critical and fan reception as well as reported viewing figures.

It also praises the show's dedication to diversity and inclusion, and its loyal fan base.

The Wheel of Time seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

