A host of new cast members have been announced for upcoming Netflix series Kennedy, a drama about the Kennedy dynasty starring Michael Fassbender.

While Fassbender's involvement as Joe Kennedy Sr had already been announed, new cast members joining the series include Outlander's Laura Donnelly as his wife, Rose Kennedy, and The Crown's Ben Miles his longtime aide Eddie Moore.

Others set to star include Nick Robinson (The Abandons) and Joshuah Melnick (Saint X) as Joe Sr and Rose's sons Joe Kennedy Jr and Jack Kennedy, and Lydia Peckham (Robin Hood) and Saura Lightfoot-Leon (The Agency) as their daughters Rosemary Kennedy and Kick Kennedy.

Rounding out the new cast joining the series are Cole Doman (The Savant) as Jack's best friend Lem Billings and Imogen Poots (Hedda) as actress Gloria Swanson, who has an affair with Joe Sr.

Michael Fassbender and Nick Robinson. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

The official synopsis for Kennedy says: "Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today.

"Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including the rebellious second son, Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden-boy older brother."

The series has been inspired by Fredrik Logevall’s book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956, and comes from showrunner and executive producer Sam Shaw (Masters of Sex).

When it was first announced, Shaw told Tudum: "The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.

"But Fredrik Logevall’s stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.

"I'm thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present."

