❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Young Sherlock review: Guy Ritchie's return to Holmes is messy, throwaway fun
Is it top tier Holmes? Absolutely not. Is it well crafted drama? Not entirely. Would I watch more of it? You bet.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 2 March 2026 at 2:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad