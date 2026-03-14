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Peaky Blinders icon Cillian Murphy: "I do believe in generational trauma, I also believe it can be stopped"
Cillian Murphy takes the reins for the Peaky Blinders feature film. But what’s the appeal of playing an antihero – and is this the end of Tommy Shelby?
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Published: Saturday, 14 March 2026 at 12:00 pm
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