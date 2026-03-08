❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Steven Knight explains how Peaky Blinders film ended up quite different from his initial plans
The franchise's creator had always planned on ending Tommy Shelby's story with a film.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 8 March 2026 at 11:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad