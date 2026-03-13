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Peaky Blinders creator talks contemporary importance of Tommy Shelby fighting fascism: "Look what happened last time"
Steven Knight on his Peaky spin-off – and prophetic powers.
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Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 3:05 pm
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