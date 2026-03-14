*Warning: Contains major spoilers for The Madison episodes 1-3.*

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The first three episodes of Taylor Sheridan's new drama The Madison have now been released on Paramount+, and they began with a huge, shocking and tragic moment.

Early on in the episode, Kurt Russell's character Preston died, leaving his wife Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) and daughters Abigail (Beau Garrett) and Paige (Elle Chapman) heartbroken.

Throughout the subsequent episodes, they travelled to the Madison River valley where he died, with Stacy falling in love with the land, as it made her feel closer to her lost husband.

But when will the next instalment in the series be released and how many episodes will there be in total? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Madison.

When will The Madison episode 4 be released?

Amiah Miller as Brigitte Reese and Najiah Knight as Kayla Harris in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The first three episodes of The Madison were released at once on Paramount+ on Saturday 14 March.

Unlike many Paramount+ shows which release episodes weekly, The Madison will be released in two batches, meaning episodes 4, 5 and 6 will all be released together, one week after the first three.

This means that episode 4, along with episodes 5 and 6, will be released on Paramount+ on Saturday 21 March.

How many episodes will there be of The Madison?

There will be 6 episodes of The Madison in total.

This is shorter than many of Taylor Sheridan's other shows, which include Yellowstone, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Marshals and Landman.

The Madison release schedule

Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh, Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh, Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese and Amiah Miller as Brigitte Reese in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Madison is releasing its six episodes in two batches, with the first three arriving one week, and the final three the next.

Here's a full breakdown of the release schedule for The Madison:

The Madison episode 1 - Pilot – Saturday 14 March 2026 (out now)

The Madison episode 2 - Let the Land Hold Me – Saturday 14 March 2026 (out now)

The Madison episode 3 - Watch Her Fall – Saturday 14 March 2026 (out now)

The Madison episode 4 - Tomorrow is Goodbye – Saturday 21 March 2026

The Madison episode 5 - No Name and a New Dream – Saturday 21 March 2026

The Madison episode 6 - I Give Me Permission – Saturday 21 March 2026

The Madison will premiere on Paramount+ on Saturday 14 March.

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