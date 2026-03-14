This article contains reference to sexual abuse that some readers may find upsetting.

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Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) is in turmoil in Casualty, living in fear that her rapist Chris Banfield (Cai Brigden) could return to Holby City Hospital at any moment.

After the case was dropped, he taunted her by arriving in the ED and staring directly into the CCTV cameras. This left the clinical nurse manager concerned that he was still looking to target her, and she asked colleague Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) to teach him a lesson.

While Flynn installed a doorbell camera at Siobhan's home, she made it clear that she still wanted him to track the lad down. He warned that violence wasn't the answer, but was prepared to do whatever it took to ease her mind.

At work, it became clear that the incident was impacting everyone around her. Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) informed Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) that Chris had been spotted lurking around the corridors, and he feared that Flynn wasn't taking the matter as serious as he should.

Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) asked Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) to hurt her abuser. BBC Studios

He burst into Flynn's office, where Siobhan was handing over a piece of paper that contained Chris's address. They quickly hid the details, and Siobhan tore strips off Cam when he suggested he knew what she was going through.

As viewers will recall, Cam was in a similar situation as a teenager, and eventually confronted his abuser when he was brought into the ED. On his death bed, vile Jamie (Ryan Hawley) denied the abuse.

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For Siobhan, she has done everything by the book - and yet no justice has been served.

Later in the day, she supported a grieving mother whose daughter had died of a drugs overdose. She failed to realise that Flynn had left the department to complete his deed.

The girl's death was a wake up call about the finality of her decisions, and Siobhan desperately tried to contact Flynn before he made a huge mistake. She was sickened to get a call from arriving paramedics to say that an assault victim matching Chris's description was on the way to Holby.

Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) found Chris's address. BBC Studios

Fortunately, after reading the victim's ID, it wasn't Chris. Flynn came back to the hospital and explained that he couldn't go through with the act.

However, in the office, Cam secretly grabbed the address from Flynn's desk and seemed to be plotting his own revenge.

What will Cam do?

Casualty airs tonight at 8:15pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

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