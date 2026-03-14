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Casualty reveals who will seek revenge on Siobhan McKenzie's abuser in early BBC iPlayer release – and it's not Flynn Byron
Warning: Contains spoilers for tonight's episode of Casualty, which airs on BBC One at 8:15pm, or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Saturday, 14 March 2026 at 7:00 am
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