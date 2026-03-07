❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Casualty reveals another staff redundancy as Holby City crumbles under new rules in BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for tonight's episode of Casualty, which airs at 9pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Saturday, 7 March 2026 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad