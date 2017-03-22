When Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding were announced as the new hosts of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, fans of the show seemed less than thrilled with the idea of The Mighty Boosh star taking over the tent.

But beloved QI host Toksvig is convinced Fielding is the man for the job.

"He is a huge fan of the show. I'm absolutely confident he will bring the same level of love that I'll bring to it. That's all you can do, right?", she told The Telegraph at the Royal Television Society Awards.

"I love him. We're good friends. He's going to dress better than me, but other than that we're all right. And I imagine he has more eyeliner than I do."

Toksvig certainly seems excited to take on the challenge of following in Mel and Sue’s footsteps.

“It's fantastic. Who wouldn't be thrilled? It's a tremendous honour – like taking over a national treasure”, she said. “But you know, it's about the bakers and I'm looking forward to giving them the best care that I can."

Toksvig’s keen to create a welcoming, cheerful and warm atmosphere in the tent. “I want everyone to feel it's a nice, safe place. The point is: it's all about the bakers. I hope that I can make a warm atmosphere where they feel that they can do their best", she explained.

She and Fielding will be joined by returning judge Paul Hollywood alongside previously rumoured Prue Leith who will take the place of Mary Berry.

The Great British Bake Off will begin on Channel 4 later this year with a brand new series featuring 12 amateur bakers taking part in the format's eighth run.