Celtic have the blueprint to beat the Dons as they thrashed them 5-1 at Pittodrie less than a fortnight ago and put six past them in the League Cup semi-final in November but Brendan Rodgers's side can take nothing for granted as anything can happen in a final – particularly with stormy conditions expected at Hampden this weekend.

An impressive first half of the season, which saw Aberdeen keep pace at the top of the Premiership, has given way to a rocky run and a fifth-place finish.

Still, the Dons are back in the Scottish Cup final on merit after eight years away as they bid to get their hands on the historic trophy for the first time since 1990 and their eighth time in total.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v Celtic?

Aberdeen v Celtic will take place on Saturday 24th May 2025.

Aberdeen v Celtic kick-off time

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on?

Fans can tune in to watch Aberdeen v Celtic from 2pm on BBC One Scotland.

The game will also be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Celtic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player or BBC iPlayer.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Aberdeen v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

