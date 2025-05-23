The episode will now air at 10:15pm on Sunday 25th May, having made way for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning the previous evening to coincide with the cinema release of the Tom Cruise franchise's latest entry, The Final Reckoning.

Thankfully for fans who are desperate to see the next instalment of The Handmaid's Tale, there is currently no suggestion that it will not be released as usual on Saturday on Prime Video, meaning UK viewers have an alternative means of watching it.

Ever Carradine and Bradley Whitford in The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu/Steve Wilkie

The official synopsis for the fourth episode, Promotion, says: "June disrupts the rebels’ plans. Commander Lawrence gains power and influence."

This season started with the surprise appearance of a long-missing character, as June was reunited with her mother, played by Cherry Jones, in a refugee camp.

Fans will be sad to see The Handmaid's Tale coming to a close, but this isn't the last we'll see of this world, as created by Margaret Atwood.

In fact, a sequel series, based on Atwood's sequel novel The Testaments, has already started filming, with Aunt Lydia star Ann Dowd set to reprise her role, and Elisabeth Moss returning as an executive producer.

The Handmaid's Tale airs on Channel 4 and Prime Video in the UK – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

