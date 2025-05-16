Alongside Skarsgård, the series also stars Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.

It has been co-created by Chris and Paul Weitz, brothers who have previously been behind films such as American Pie, About a Boy and The Golden Compass, while Chris co-wrote projects including Rogue One and The Creator.

The duo recently spoke about balancing the show's comedic and thriller tones, telling io9: "I think it’s really hard to have it constantly in mind. You’ve just got this kind of tuning fork of tone in your mind, and things either fit or they don’t.

"You don’t want the threat to ever become goofy, and you don’t want the humour to ever undermine the stakes of what’s going on."

Read on for everything you need to know about the schedule for Murderbot on Apple TV+.

When does Murderbot episode 3 come out on Apple+?

Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot. Apple TV+

The first two episodes were released at once on Friday 16th May, as is common for Apple TV+ shows.

Since then, the series has switched to a weekly release schedule, with each episode being released one by one. This means the third episode will be released on Friday 23rd May on Apple TV+.

What time do new episodes of Murderbot get released?

Tamara Podemski, David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Sabrina Wu, Tattiawna Jones and Akshay Khanna in Murderbot. Apple TV+

New episodes of Murderbot land at 8am BST in the UK.

That works out to the following times around the world:

3am ET (USA)

2am CT (USA)

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

9am CET (Central Europe)

4pm AWST on Sunday (Australia)

6pm AEST on Sunday (Australia)

Murderbot full episode release schedule

David Dastmalchian in Murderbot. Apple TV+

Murderbot is made up of 10 episodes in total, and after the first two were released at once, the series has now switched to a weekly release schedule, with one new episode arriving every Friday.

This means the full release schedule for Murderbot looks like this:

Episode 1 - Friday 16th May (out now)

Episode 2 - Friday 16th May (out now)

Episode 3 - Friday 23rd May

Episode 4 - Friday 30th May

Episode 5 - Friday 6th June

Episode 6 - Friday 13th June

Episode 7 - Friday 20th June

Episode 8 - Friday 27th June

Episode 9 - Friday 4th July

Episode 10 - Friday 11th July

Murderbot trailer

You can watch the trailer for Murderbot right here now.

Murderbot will continue on Friday 23rd May on Apple TV+. Subscribe to Apple TV+ here.

