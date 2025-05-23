World No. 38 Katie Boulter has narrowly missed out on the seedings by a few places, but can make significant gains here due to losing in the first round last time.

The British contingent looks strong in 2025. Emma Raducanu has surged up to No. 43 after finding a rhythm of good results, while Sonay Kartal is on the verge of cracking the top 50.

In the men's game, Jack Fearnley is also threatening to break into the top 50, though Cam Norrie has fallen down to No. 90 from a previous peak of No. 8 in 2022.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of British players at the French Open 2025 – and we'll be tracking their progress throughout the competition.

Which British players are in the French Open 2025?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

Cam Norrie (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Emma Raducanu (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Katie Boulter (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Jack Draper (No. 5) – To play in Round 1

Jacob Fearnley (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Jodie Burrage (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Sonay Kartal (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

