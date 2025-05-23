French Open 2025 British players: Which Brits are playing at Roland-Garros?
Your complete guide to British players at the French Open 2025.
Seven British players have entered the main draw at Roland-Garros – how many will survive the opening round at the French Open in 2025?
Jack Draper is the only seeded British player in Paris but he goes with a real shot at clinching his maiden Grand Slam title and ranks No. 5 in the world and the seedings. He didn't make the top 32 last year.
World No. 38 Katie Boulter has narrowly missed out on the seedings by a few places, but can make significant gains here due to losing in the first round last time.
The British contingent looks strong in 2025. Emma Raducanu has surged up to No. 43 after finding a rhythm of good results, while Sonay Kartal is on the verge of cracking the top 50.
In the men's game, Jack Fearnley is also threatening to break into the top 50, though Cam Norrie has fallen down to No. 90 from a previous peak of No. 8 in 2022.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of British players at the French Open 2025 – and we'll be tracking their progress throughout the competition.
Which British players are in the French Open 2025?
Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.
- Cam Norrie (unseeded) – To play in Round 1
- Emma Raducanu (unseeded) – To play in Round 1
- Katie Boulter (unseeded) – To play in Round 1
- Jack Draper (No. 5) – To play in Round 1
- Jacob Fearnley (unseeded) – To play in Round 1
- Jodie Burrage (unseeded) – To play in Round 1
- Sonay Kartal (unseeded) – To play in Round 1
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.