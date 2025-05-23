Świątek has suffered some costly defeats as she continues to slide away from world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings. She is seeded No. 5 in the WTA tournament.

British hopes rest with rising superstar Jack Draper, who occupies a place among the top 10 seeds, and a resurgent Emma Raducanu, who has shown flickers of top form on clay this spring.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch French Open 2025 TV coverage live from Roland-Garros.

How to watch French Open 2025 on TV and live stream

The French Open 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ from Sunday 25th May to Sunday 8th June. Play starts at 10am each day until the semi-finals.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband or Sky, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.

You can watch the tournament on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

French Open 2025 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Sunday 25th – Tuesday 27th May

Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th May

Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st May

Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd June

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th June

Semi-finals (Women): Thursday 5th June

Semi-finals (Men): Friday 6th June

Final (Women): Saturday 7th June

Final (Men): Sunday 8th June

