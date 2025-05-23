French Open 2025 on TV: Coverage, channels and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the French Open 2025 tennis, including schedule, final date, TV and live stream details.
The second tennis major of the year gets under way at Roland-Garros with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek seeking to defend their French Open titles, starting this weekend.
Alcaraz also collected an Olympic silver medal on Court Philippe-Chatrier last year after being defeated by Novak Djokovic in the final at Paris 2024.
Świątek has suffered some costly defeats as she continues to slide away from world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings. She is seeded No. 5 in the WTA tournament.
British hopes rest with rising superstar Jack Draper, who occupies a place among the top 10 seeds, and a resurgent Emma Raducanu, who has shown flickers of top form on clay this spring.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch French Open 2025 TV coverage live from Roland-Garros.
How to watch French Open 2025 on TV and live stream
The French Open 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ from Sunday 25th May to Sunday 8th June. Play starts at 10am each day until the semi-finals.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband or Sky, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.
You can watch the tournament on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
French Open 2025 schedule
ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)
- First round: Sunday 25th – Tuesday 27th May
- Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th May
- Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st May
- Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd June
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th June
- Semi-finals (Women): Thursday 5th June
- Semi-finals (Men): Friday 6th June
- Final (Women): Saturday 7th June
- Final (Men): Sunday 8th June
