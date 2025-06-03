Alcaraz entered the competition among the favourites, but Sinner has returned from a three-month ban looking sharp and dangerous. He could extend his dominance over the rankings with a victory.

British star Jack Draper will aim to make the most of his No. 5 seeding in the tournament and stands to be a big winner at Roland-Garros with just 10 points set to drop from last year.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the French Open 2025 men's final, including dates and times for the showpiece event.

When is the French Open 2025 men's final?

The French Open 2025 will draw to a close with the men's final on Sunday 8th June 2025.

It will mark the end of the 129th edition of the competition.

What time is the French Open 2025 men's final?

The French Open 2025 men's final will start at 2pm.

There should be no further rain delays due to the show court roof being able to shield the final from the elements.

How to watch the French Open 2025 men's final

The French Open 2025 men's final will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband or Sky, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.

You can watch the tournament on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.