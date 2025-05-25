French Open 2025 highlights: What time is daily highlights show?
Your complete guide to French Open 2025 highlights throughout the tournament in 2024.
The French Open marks the second tennis major on the calendar and will offer two weeks of drama live from Roland-Garros.
However, with most of the action taking place during the day, it's easy to miss the key moments of play throughout the tournament.
Highlights can help you keep track of all the latest developments without the need to tune in live all day, every day – and there's plenty of clips to be shown over the course of the competition.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for keeping track of French Open 2025 highlights across the tournament.
How to watch French Open 2025 highlights
There will be a daily French Open 2025 highlights show on TNT Sports and discovery+ each day at 11pm.
Coverage will either be shown on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 4 each night.
There will also be extensive highlights and magical moments shown on the TNT Sports website and official Roland-Garros YouTube channel.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband or Sky, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.
You can watch the tournament on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.