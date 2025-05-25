Highlights can help you keep track of all the latest developments without the need to tune in live all day, every day – and there's plenty of clips to be shown over the course of the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for keeping track of French Open 2025 highlights across the tournament.

How to watch French Open 2025 highlights

There will be a daily French Open 2025 highlights show on TNT Sports and discovery+ each day at 11pm.

Coverage will either be shown on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 4 each night.

There will also be extensive highlights and magical moments shown on the TNT Sports website and official Roland-Garros YouTube channel.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband or Sky, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.

You can watch the tournament on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.