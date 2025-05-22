The French Open 2025 seeded lists have been confirmed with big changes to the order from last year's tournament.

The greatest shift has seen reigning women's singles champion Iga Swiatek drop from top seed down to No. 5 following a lacklustre spell for the Polish superstar.

In the men's game, British ace Jack Draper enters at No. 5, the highest-ranked British player going into a major since Andy Murray.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

French Open 2025 seeded players (men)

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Taylor Fritz
  5. Jack Draper
  6. Novak Djokovic
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Lorenzo Musetti
  9. Alex de Minaur
  10. Holger Rune
  11. Daniil Medvedev
  12. Tommy Paul
  13. Ben Shelton
  14. Arthur Fils
  15. Frances Tiafoe
  16. Grigor Dimitrov
  17. Andrey Rublev
  18. Francisco Cerúndolo
  19. Jakub Menšík
  20. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  21. Tomáš Macháč
  22. Ugo Humbert
  23. Sebastian Korda
  24. Karen Khachanov
  25. Alexei Popyrin
  26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  27. Denis Shapovalov
  28. Brandon Nakashima
  29. Félix Auger-Aliassime
  30. Hubert Hurkacz
  31. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
  32. Alex Michelsen

French Open 2025 seeded players (women)

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Jasmine Paolini
  5. Iga Świątek
  6. Mirra Andreeva
  7. Madison Keys
  8. Zheng Qinwen
  9. Emma Navarro
  10. Paula Badosa
  11. Diana Shnaider
  12. Elena Rybakina
  13. Elina Svitolina
  14. Karolína Muchová
  15. Barbora Krejčíková
  16. Amanda Anisimova
  17. Daria Kasatkina
  18. Donna Vekić
  19. Liudmila Samsonova
  20. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  21. Jeļena Ostapenko
  22. Clara Tauson
  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Magdalena Fręch
  26. Marta Kostyuk
  27. Leylah Fernandez
  28. Peyton Stearns
  29. Linda Nosková
  30. Anna Kalinskaya
  31. Sofia Kenin
  32. Yulia Putintseva
