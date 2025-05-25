French Open 2025 order of play: Schedule today (Sunday 25th May)
We've rounded up the full French Open 2025 order of play for today's matches.
The French Open 2025 gets under way on Sunday with the main draw of the men's and women's tournament at Roland-Garros.
The top seed of the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka, gets her French Open campaign started this morning, taking on Kamilla Rakhimova on the Court Philippe Chatrier, as well as last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, who takes to Court Suzanne Lenglen this afternoon.
On the men's side, favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are yet to get started, eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti on Court Philippe Chatrier being today's most prominent player.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending men's and women's champions respectively. They face competition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.
There's plenty of British interest with No. 5 seed Jack Draper fancied to go long, while Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a successful spell of her own.
RadioTimes.com brings you the French Open 2025 order of play for today.
French Open 2025 order of play today – Sunday 25th May
All UK time. Singles matches. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports or discovery+.
Court Philippe Chatrier
From 11am
- A. Sabalenka (BLR) [1] v K. Rakhimova (RUS)
- A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Q. Zheng (CHN) [8]
- L. Musetti (ITA) [8] v Y. Hanfmann (GER) [Q]
- B. Shelton (USA) [13] v L. Sonego (ITA)
Court Suzanne Lenglen
From 10am
- Z. Sonmez (TUR) v E. Svitolina (UKR) [13]
- G. Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) [31] v Z. Bergs (ROU)
- F. Tiafoe (USA) [15] v R. Safiullin (RUS)
- J. Paolini (ITA) [4] v Y. Yuan (CHN)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
- E. Moller (DEN) [L] v T. Paul (USA) [12]
- D. Shnaider [11] v A. Sobolieva (UKR) [Q]
- D. Vekic (CRO) [18] v A. Blinkova (RUS)
- T. Machac (CZE) [21] v Q. Halys (FRA)
Court 6
From 10am
- P. Stearns (USA) [28] v E. Lys (GER)
- A. EAla (PHI) v E. Arango (COL)
- V. Royer (FRA) [W] v R. Carballes Baena (ESP)
- K. Jacquet (FRA) [Q] v N. Borges (POR)
Court 7
From 10am
- P. Kvitova (CZE) v V. Golubic (SUI)
- R. Opelka (USA) v R. Hijikata (AUS)
- L. Romero Gormaz (ESP) [Q] v T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA) [W]
- E. Nava (USA) [W] v B. Van De Zandschulp (NED) [W]
Court 8
From 10am
- K. Majchrzak (POL) v H. Medjedovic (SRB)
- L. Stefanini (ITA) [Q] v J. Teichmann (SUI)
- F. Marozsan (HUN) v L. Nardi (ITA)
- O. Danilovic (SRB) v L. Fernandez (CAN) [27]
Court 9
From 10am
- V. Mboko (CAN) [Q] v L. Sun (NZL)
- D. Yastremska (UKR) v D. Aiava (AUS) [W]
- V. Kopriva (CZE) v T. Monteiro (BRA)
- J. Brooksby (USA) v J. Faria (POR)
Court 12
From 10am
- M Fucsovics (HUN) v T. Schoolkate (AUS) [W]
- TA. Tirante (ARG) [L] v D. Dzumhur (BIH)
- I. Jovic (USA) [W] v R. Zarazua (MEX)
Court 13
From 10am
- L. Siegemund (GER) v A. Bondar (HUN)
- P. Carreno Busta (ESP) v F. Comesana (ARG)
- B. Hassan (LBN) [Q] v M. Gigante (ITA) [Q]
- A. Potapova (RUS) v L. Noskova (CZE) [29]
Court 14
From 10am
- M. Navone (ARG) v B. Nakashima (USA) [28]
- A. Michelsen (USA) [32] v JM. Cerundolo (ARG) [Q]
- N. Stojanovic (SRB) [Q] v A. Anisimova (USA) [16]
- M. Kostyuk (UKR) [26] v S. Bejelek (CZE) [Q]
French Open 2025 schedule
ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)
- First round: Sunday 25th – Tuesday 27th May
- Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th May
- Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st May
- Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd June
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th June
- Semi-finals (Women): Thursday 5th June
- Semi-finals (Men): Friday 6th June
- Final (Women): Saturday 7th June
- Final (Men): Sunday 8th June
