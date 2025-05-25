On the men's side, favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are yet to get started, eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti on Court Philippe Chatrier being today's most prominent player.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending men's and women's champions respectively. They face competition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

There's plenty of British interest with No. 5 seed Jack Draper fancied to go long, while Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a successful spell of her own.

RadioTimes.com brings you the French Open 2025 order of play for today.

French Open 2025 order of play today – Sunday 25th May

All UK time. Singles matches. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports or discovery+.

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 11am

A. Sabalenka (BLR) [1] v K. Rakhimova (RUS)

A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Q. Zheng (CHN) [8]

L. Musetti (ITA) [8] v Y. Hanfmann (GER) [Q]

B. Shelton (USA) [13] v L. Sonego (ITA)

Court Suzanne Lenglen

From 10am

Z. Sonmez (TUR) v E. Svitolina (UKR) [13]

G. Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) [31] v Z. Bergs (ROU)

F. Tiafoe (USA) [15] v R. Safiullin (RUS)

J. Paolini (ITA) [4] v Y. Yuan (CHN)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

E. Moller (DEN) [L] v T. Paul (USA) [12]

D. Shnaider [11] v A. Sobolieva (UKR) [Q]

D. Vekic (CRO) [18] v A. Blinkova (RUS)

T. Machac (CZE) [21] v Q. Halys (FRA)

Court 6

From 10am

P. Stearns (USA) [28] v E. Lys (GER)

A. EAla (PHI) v E. Arango (COL)

V. Royer (FRA) [W] v R. Carballes Baena (ESP)

K. Jacquet (FRA) [Q] v N. Borges (POR)

Court 7

From 10am

P. Kvitova (CZE) v V. Golubic (SUI)

R. Opelka (USA) v R. Hijikata (AUS)

L. Romero Gormaz (ESP) [Q] v T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA) [W]

E. Nava (USA) [W] v B. Van De Zandschulp (NED) [W]

Court 8

From 10am

K. Majchrzak (POL) v H. Medjedovic (SRB)

L. Stefanini (ITA) [Q] v J. Teichmann (SUI)

F. Marozsan (HUN) v L. Nardi (ITA)

O. Danilovic (SRB) v L. Fernandez (CAN) [27]

Court 9

From 10am

V. Mboko (CAN) [Q] v L. Sun (NZL)

D. Yastremska (UKR) v D. Aiava (AUS) [W]

V. Kopriva (CZE) v T. Monteiro (BRA)

J. Brooksby (USA) v J. Faria (POR)

Court 12

From 10am

M Fucsovics (HUN) v T. Schoolkate (AUS) [W]

TA. Tirante (ARG) [L] v D. Dzumhur (BIH)

I. Jovic (USA) [W] v R. Zarazua (MEX)

Court 13

From 10am

L. Siegemund (GER) v A. Bondar (HUN)

P. Carreno Busta (ESP) v F. Comesana (ARG)

B. Hassan (LBN) [Q] v M. Gigante (ITA) [Q]

A. Potapova (RUS) v L. Noskova (CZE) [29]

Court 14

From 10am

M. Navone (ARG) v B. Nakashima (USA) [28]

A. Michelsen (USA) [32] v JM. Cerundolo (ARG) [Q]

N. Stojanovic (SRB) [Q] v A. Anisimova (USA) [16]

M. Kostyuk (UKR) [26] v S. Bejelek (CZE) [Q]

French Open 2025 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Sunday 25th – Tuesday 27th May

Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th May

Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st May

Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd June

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th June

Semi-finals (Women): Thursday 5th June

Semi-finals (Men): Friday 6th June

Final (Women): Saturday 7th June

Final (Men): Sunday 8th June

