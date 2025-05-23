"I wanted somewhere where the farmers could go," Clarkson explained of his visions for the pub. "If it's raining on a Tuesday afternoon and they can't work on their farm, they could come and have a pint and meet other farmers."

At the core of the pub's mission is to be a place "where you could go and just for an hour or so, forget your troubles, which is the point of a pub".

So, just where is Jeremy Clarkson's pub? Read on to find out more about its location.

Where is Jeremy Clarkson's pub?

The Farmer's Dog is situated in Burford, a town in the Cotswold Hills in West Oxfordshire.

Why did Jeremy Clarkson buy a pub?

Jeremy Clarkson. Ellis O'Brien

Clarkson was keen to support British farmers and rearers, and set out on his goal to buy a pub, as is detailed in season 4. Thus, The Farmer's Dog was born.

Speaking in an interview with Prime Video ahead of the series launch, Clarkson explained his reasoning for buying the pub and generating extra revenue.

He said: "We weren't allowed to have a restaurant on the site, but I still liked the idea of having a farming co-operative where all of the local farmers come together and we would pay proper money for their products, be they, pigs, cows, chickens.

"So I thought the best thing I can do is buy one of the many, many, many pubs which are for sale round here, well, across the whole country. So I bought a pub which had a restaurant in it so that we could put the farming co-operative back together and then serve only British produce.

"I only wanted to serve food and drink that was grown or reared in the UK. We said no coffee, no ketchup, no Coca Cola. You can find people in Cornwall who grow tea and black pepper.

"They're not part of the co-operative as such, but we are supporting British growers and rearers, and that was my goal."

