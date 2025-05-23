Johann van Graan's side won away in Edinburgh in the semi-finals to reach their fifth Challenge Cup final and their first European showpiece game since 2014.

Standing in the way of Bath's third European trophy are Lyon, who have impressed in Europe despite a disappointing domestic campaign, which has them 11th in France's Top 14.

Le LOU have beaten the Sharks, Opsreys, and Racing 92 on their way to Cardiff as they search for a repeat of their 2022 Challenge Cup success.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bath v Lyon on TV and online.

When is Bath v Lyon?

Bath v Lyon will take place on Friday 23rd May 2025.

Bath v Lyon kick-off time

Bath v Lyon will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bath v Lyon on?

Bath v Lyon will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

How to live stream Bath v Lyon online

You can also watch matches on a range of mobile devices on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.