"I don’t whether that’s because we all want to see it go wrong for people with wealth but what it adds is a dynamic of – you can have it all but when the world falls apart, you’re no different from anyone else. As an audience, we love to feel that.

"There’s going to be a million comps to Big Little Lies, that we can see these beautiful, successful, wealthy people, but when the s**t hits the fan, you’re just a human being. You have to answer for your actions. What wealth adds is another dynamic of tension."

The cast of Big Little Lies. SKY

When pressed on why he thinks Little Disasters will be compared to Big Little Lies, Feild admitted: "Similar age, similar wealth, similar market."

He continued: "I think the public love watching female-led, incredibly powerful, articulate women getting themselves through a difficult situation.

"We’ve seen in great writing in the last maybe only 10 years, that would’ve been a male-led project, it’s now a female-led project. Audiences are loving that.

"I think there’s going to be a lot of comps between a female-led psychological mystery and how that unravels."

So, almost like being the British Big Little Lies? Feild said: "I imagine there’s going to be some tag lines around that. Does that make me the Skarsgård role? He’s horrible!”

Read more:

The new six-parter focuses on a group of friends who initially met at antenatal classes, going on to form a years-long friendship that is tested one day when one of the mothers brings her child into A&E with an unexplainable injury.

As the on-duty doctor but also close friend, Liz (Jo Joyner) must make the difficult decision whether to call social services or not, with the decision – and the mystery of the child's injury – continuing to send shockwaves in their tight-knit circle.

Of course, Big Little Lies is the drama that many continue to pine for in terms of new episodes, with the Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman-led cast last being seen on our screens back in 2019.

Set in a California beach town, the HBO series focused on the group of friends who were connected by one murderous secret, with their web of lies soon catching up to bite them.

In a similar format, we don't find out the truth of the mystery in Little Disasters until the very end. Similar to Big Little Lies also, Little Disasters is also based on a novel of the same name, written by Anatomy of a Scandal author Sarah Vaughan.

The cast of the Paramount Plus psychological thriller is led by Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner, also starring the likes of Feild, Shelley Conn, Emily Taaffe, Ben Bailey Smith and more.

Little Disasters is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

