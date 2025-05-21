While the robots were created to keep the ageing population company and monitor their health, Sue couldn't think of anything worse than "an overly attentive, socially inept pain in the arse", but she soon realises she can use the robot to her benefit.

"What develops is a buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot who isn't quite as advanced socially as she is technically," the BBC teased.

Diane Morgan

Morgan, who wrote the show alongside Frayed and Taskmaster star Sarah Kendall, said of the news: "I'm thrilled that the BBC has finally commissioned a programme about AI and how it will affect your mum."

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, added: "Equal parts clever and chaotic, this six-part sitcom marries heart and high-jinks in equal measure."

Ann Droid follows a flurry of announcements of comedy commission at the BBC, with Rob Brydon set to lead a hilarious new sitcom and Mackenzie Crook reuniting with Detectorists co-star Pearce Quigley on a new comedy, plus plenty more!

