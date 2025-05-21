Cunk and Motherland star Diane Morgan gets new AI-themed comedy on BBC
Welcome to the world, Ann Droid.
Things are getting futuristic over at the BBC as Diane Morgan returns to screens as a social humanoid robot, created to keep elderly people company and monitor their help, in a new sitcom.
Title Ann Droid (w/t), the six-part series takes place in 2029 and follows widower Sue whose son Michael is moving out – again – to try to fix his marriage – again. But the good news is that he got his mother a surprise in the former of a D500 social humanoid eldercare robot.
While the robots were created to keep the ageing population company and monitor their health, Sue couldn't think of anything worse than "an overly attentive, socially inept pain in the arse", but she soon realises she can use the robot to her benefit.
"What develops is a buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot who isn't quite as advanced socially as she is technically," the BBC teased.
Morgan, who wrote the show alongside Frayed and Taskmaster star Sarah Kendall, said of the news: "I'm thrilled that the BBC has finally commissioned a programme about AI and how it will affect your mum."
Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, added: "Equal parts clever and chaotic, this six-part sitcom marries heart and high-jinks in equal measure."
Ann Droid follows a flurry of announcements of comedy commission at the BBC, with Rob Brydon set to lead a hilarious new sitcom and Mackenzie Crook reuniting with Detectorists co-star Pearce Quigley on a new comedy, plus plenty more!
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.