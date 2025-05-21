Warm-hearted and eager, but neurotic and slightly overbearing, Bill is delighted by the youthful energy his lodgers bring – but is baffled by their indifference to his house rules and colour-coded cutlery. Torn between wanting to be part of the gang and clinging to his role as a responsible adult, just what will Bill do?

The synopsis reads: "The students, meanwhile, aren’t exactly living the dream: a 90-minute commute to campus, a strict bin rota, and a man in his 50s who insists on a group vote before ordering a takeaway. Still, the rent's insanely cheap (please don't tell Bill), and somehow, through all the awkwardness, this chaotic household starts to gel.

"As Bill and his mismatched lodgers navigate heartbreak, reinvention, and emotional upheaval, surprising parallels emerge between university life and mid-life crisis.

"Can they overcome their differences, embrace their found family, and help each other muddle along? Can Bill learn to be both landlord and land... friend? Probably not, because he'll get too excited and screw everything up, but let's see."

Rob Brydon. Sophia Spring

Further casting of the six-part series is yet to be announced, but it certainly sounds like a hilarious cast are in the works.

Rob Brydon said: "I can't wait to get started with this, to speak the wonderful words written by Alex [Alexander Owen] and Ben [Ashenden] who've done such a great job on the script."

The writing duo also said in a statement: "When we first met as students, we bonded over Human Remains and Marion and Geoff. To now be writing a show in which Rob Brydon lives with students is both a dream come true and a weirdly specific full circle moment.

"We're thrilled to be working with the amazing teams at Baby Cow and the BBC and can’t wait to bring Bill Beam to life. Bill’s Included, you’re invited, we're excited."

Ashenden's works include an episode of Famalam several of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketches, while Owen has worked on Dreaming Whilst Black and What's Happening.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy added: "Rob Brydon has given us some of Britain's most beloved TV characters over the years and we’re about to get another one!

"Paired with the razor-sharp writing talent of Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen, Bill's Included delivers exactly what audiences want - a warm, character-driven sitcom with genuine laughs and heart at its core. We're delighted to have this on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and can't wait for audiences to move in with Bill and his lodgers."

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.