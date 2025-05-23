Disney has secured the rights to the competition for five years, running from 2025/26 through to 2029/30, with matches beginning in October of this year.

The streamer will become the only place fans can watch all 75 live matches in the competition, with ESPN producing the matches and commentary offered in multiple languages, alongside pre and post-game programming.

This comes as the UEFA Women’s Champions League also marks a new era, introducing an 18-team league phase format. Next season's final will take place in 2026 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Karl Holmes, general manager for Disney+ EMEA, said in a statement: "The UEFA Women’s Champions League is the very best in football performance, dedication, and passion.

"Bringing this incredible tournament to Disney Plus customers and audiences speaks to our commitment to delivering a huge range of bold and dynamic entertainment.

"As women’s football continues to grow with audiences worldwide, we’re proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney Plus customers across Europe, at no extra cost."

Meanwhile, Guy-Laurent Epstein, co-managing director at UC3 (the joint venture between UEFA and the ECA), said: "The UEFA Women’s Champions League has seen exceptional growth in recent years, with record-breaking attendance, rising standards, and increasing global interest.

"These new broadcast deals not only reflect this but are important milestones in the continued development of women’s football in Europe, underscoring its growing importance and appeal to fans worldwide. We look forward to working with Disney Plus and the Free-To-Air broadcast partners to continue to grow the women’s game in Europe."

Before we get there though, there's still the small matter of this season's UEFA Women’s Champions League to decide, with the Arsenal v Barcelona final due to take place at 5pm on Saturday 24th May.

Coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League will launch on Disney Plus from October 2025.

