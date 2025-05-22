The synopsis reads: "Lifelong best friends, Alice and Steve, see their world implode when middle-aged Steve starts dating Alice’s 26-year-old daughter Izzy.

"Although both are no strangers to chaos and dubious decision-making, their once rock-solid friendship is turned upside down and tested to its limits – threatening their families, futures and everything in between."

Previously reported to be in the works in January, Alice and Steve boasts two major stars as its leads, with Walker being one of the UK's best-loved talents for her roles in Unforgotten, The Split and, most recently, Annika.

Meanwhile, Clement rose to fame as one half of the comedy folk duo Flight of the Conchords, before finding further success with What We Do in the Shadows, Moana, Avatar: The Way of Water and this year's box office smash A Minecraft Movie.

Alice and Steve also stars Yali Topol Margalith (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder), Joel Fry (Cruella), Tyrese Eaton-Dyce (Sherwood), Marcia Warren (The Crown), Eilidh Fisher (Dope Girls) and Ebony Aboagye (Staged).

Walker said: "I'm thrilled to be stepping into the fabulous world of friendship, motherhood, marriage frantic revenge and fierce love that Sophie Goodhart has created, and to be doing it with Jemaine Clement is completely joyful!"

Creator Goodhart has previously worked on Sex Education, Boat Story and Rivals – an irreverent background which might give us an indication of this show's tone – while This Is Going to Hurt's Tom Kingsley has been tapped to direct.

Clement commented: "I really relate to Steve – he's classy, stylish and an all-round good guy – except for when he isn't. I'm excited to be working with the wonderful Nicola Walker and seeing how Steve and Alice's relationship descends into absolute chaos."

Jemaine Clement. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted at Disney Plus, added: "Get ready for a riotous mix of betrayal and revenge in a world of beautifully messy and flawed characters brilliantly created by Sophie Goodhart.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this twisted and hilarious story to Disney Plus audiences – masterfully brought to life by British acting legend Nicola Walker, as you've never seen her before, alongside New Zealand's comic royalty, Jemaine Clement."

Alice and Steve is coming soon to Disney Plus.

