Nicola Walker set to join Jemaine Clement in new comedy Alice and Steve
Little is known about the series.
Nicola Walker is reportedly set to star in a new comedy series on Disney Plus called Alice and Steve, alongside Jemaine Clement.
The show comes from the production company behind Baby Reindeer, according to recent reports from The Sun.
Not much is known about the series beyond that filming is set to take place in May, with additional details to be announced in due course.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney Plus for comment.
Walker was recently on screens over the festive period in special episodes of The Split, which saw the Defoe sisters head to Barcelona for a wedding.
"Who knows?" creator Abi Morgan told RadioTimes.com when asked if she would return for another season. "I'd never say never because I can't. It's like anything – it’s always difficult to say goodbye to something, so it's more like, till next time, I guess.
"It’s more than goodbye. But it's been such a pleasure of a show to work on, and I'll be forever grateful and will forever carry that family and those cast of actors in my heart, because they're just diamonds."
Meanwhile, Clement is best known for his works in the likes What We Do in the Shadows, Men in Black 3 and more recently, Harold and the Purple Crayon.
