The BBC previously announced that the series would find Alan returning to his home county of Norfolk after a year working abroad in Saudi Arabia, but struggling to shake a persistent feeling of unease.

The synopsis teases: "It's a show that makes a statement that will create shockwaves: 'I’m Alan Partridge, and I'm not OK'."

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning to promote the launch of his factual Channel 4 drama Brian & Maggie, Coogan reaffirmed his "love" for comedy – and announced that his next Partridge appearance is not far away.

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge. BBC

"I just finished shooting yet another Alan Partridge series," he explained. "I'm not sure when it's out... it's soon-ish. It's called 'How Are You?' and it's about the mental health of the nation; a very serious subject matter, that he mangles."

The series has been a long time coming, with development of And Did Those Feet... first being reported all the way back in August 2019, but filming ultimately didn't get underway until May of last year.

Production took place in southeast England, with the BBC's director of comedy Jon Petrie promising that "Steve Coogan and [writers] Neil and Rob Gibbons have done it again".

He continued: "This look into the state of the nation (and Alan's own psyche) through a unique lens – that of Alan Partridge – promises to further bolster the already iconic repertoire of the most legendary comedy character in the UK.

"This series will firmly cement Alan Partridge as a national treasure."

Coogan is currently portraying broadcaster and political interviewer Brian Walden in Brian & Maggie, which co-stars Succession, Wolf Hall and Silo star Harriet Walter as former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Alan Partridge's How Are You? (formerly And Did Those Feet...) is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

