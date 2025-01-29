The university comedy, which comes from and is narrated by Jack Rooke, stars Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing, as well as Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb and Annette Badland.

According to the synopsis for season 3, it will see the gang enter their final year at Brent Uni, "with all the ups and downs of dissertations, deadlines, dating and the devastating departure of Louis Walsh from The X Factor (for Jack anyway!)".

The synopsis continues: "Peggy and Shannon embark on new romances and never-ending nappy changes, whilst Jack and Danny’s friendship is tested to its limits as they realise proper adult life is coming.

"Will the boys still choose each other like before, or will this be the end of the road?"

When the third and final season was officially confirmed, Rooke said in a statement: "Ten years ago I took a rather ramshackle comedy-theatre hour about grief and friendship to a damp cave at the Edinburgh Fringe and never thought a decade later it’d be a silly, sweet lil' sitcom about a lad’s lad and a dweeby gay becoming best mates.

"My therapist (a close lesbian friend) suggested that Big Boys is subconsciously about me not being able to say a proper goodbye to certain people or periods of my life, and so to give this show a final send-off is a huge honour.

"I’ve known the ending since the pilot, and I hope it still represents those first Edinburgh shows but also the collaborative genius of our incredible cast, crew and creative team.

"I’ll be indebted to them always for giving me the funniest, happiest years making Big Boys 1-3. Thank you!"

Big Boys season 3 will air at 10pm on Sunday 9th February on Channel 4. The first three episodes are already available to stream on Channel 4+ Premiere.

