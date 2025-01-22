The series will pick up following the end of hit sitcom Motherland, which aired its last episode in 2022, and comes from co-creators Sharon Horgan, Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz.

Alongside the central trio, all returning to their Motherland roles, the series will also star Samuel Anderson (Gavin & Stacey) as Mal, Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) as Della, Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as Fi, Ekow Quartey (Trying) as JJ and Peter Serafinowicz (The Gentlemen) as Johannes.

Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley in Motherland. BBC

The official synopsis for the series says: "Post her divorce, Amanda has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it, SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison).

"With both Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone.

"Amanda’s mother, Felicity (Lumley), is constantly around, and completely in denial that she is, in fact, lonely. Theirs is a slightly unhealthy co-dependent relationship based on backhanded compliments and veiled snipes about her new home.

"After a brief spell of freedom, Anne (Dunne) is sucked back into being Amanda's minion to help her navigate the social scene with the other parents at the children's new school. Thank God for Anne."

Read more:

When the spin-off was first announced, Horgan said: "I was genuinely sad having to say goodbye to Motherland. There's such a fondness for that show and those characters. So it was a real thrill to get to pick up the further adventures of Amanda and Anne, not to mention Felicity.

"Lucy, Philippa and Joanna are top of their game in these roles and are joined by an incredibly funny and talented new cast. Can't wait to showcase the next challenges of parenthood and the very particular kind of friendship the school gates bring."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amandaland will air at 9pm on Wednesday 5th February on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.