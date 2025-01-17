It's safe to say, then, that reunited co-creators Sharon Horgan, Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz have their work cut out if they want to top their past success, but Amandaland is shaping up very promisingly indeed.

Punch is joined by returning Motherland co-stars Philippa Dunne and Joanna Lumley, playing Amanda's best friend Anne and mother Felicity respectively, while a slew of familiar comedy faces are also on board for this follow-up.

If you're excited to tune into Amandaland on BBC One and iPlayer, read on for everything we know about the sitcom so far.

When will Amandaland be released?

Amandaland does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but the BBC has announced that it will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer sometime in February 2025.

Motherland fans have waited more than two years to be reacquainted with the hysterical world of the sitcom, which bowed out with its 2022 festive special Last Christmas.

Amandaland cast: New and returning for Motherland spin-off

Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley in Motherland. BBC

Lucy Punch leads the cast of Amandaland, reprising the title role that she originated in hit BBC sitcom Motherland.

Also returning is Motherland regular Philippa Dunne as long-suffering best friend Anne, while comedy legend Joanna Lumley is back as Amanda's mother, Felicity, who made two memorable guest appearances in the original series.

Far from resting on what came before, Amandaland will also be introducing a number of new characters, which should help ensure this spin-off has a distinct identity of its very own.

You can expect to see Samuel Anderson (Gavin & Stacey) as Mal, Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) as Della, Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as Fi, Ekow Quartey (Trying) as JJ and Peter Serafinowicz (The Gentlemen) as Johannes.

In summary, here's the full confirmed Amandaland cast (so far):

Lucy Punch as Amanda

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Samuel Anderson as Mal

Siobhan McSweeney as Della

Rochenda Sandall as Fi

Ekow Quartey as JJ

Peter Serafinowicz as Johannes

Motherland co-creators Sharon Horgan, Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz are also working behind-the-scenes on this follow-up, which was crafted in collaboration with original series writer Barunka O'Shaughnessy.

Meanwhile, Ghosts co-creator Laurence Rickard (also known as caveman Robin or headless Sir Humphrey Bone) also helped out with the scripts for Amandaland.

Horgan said of the spin-off: "I was genuinely sad having to say goodbye to Motherland. There's such a fondness for that show and those characters. So it was a real thrill to get to pick up the further adventures of Amanda and Anne, not to mention Felicity.

"Lucy, Phillipa and Joanna are top of their game in these roles and are joined by an incredibly funny and talented new cast.

"Can't wait to showcase the next challenges of parenthood and the very particular kind of friendship the school gates bring."

Amandaland plot: What is it about?

Lucy Punch stars in Motherland. BBC

The official synopsis for Amandaland, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "Post her divorce, Amanda has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison).

"With both Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone.

"Amanda’s mother, Felicity (Lumley), is constantly around, and completely in denial that she is, in fact, lonely. Theirs is a slightly unhealthy co-dependent relationship based on backhanded compliments and veiled snipes about her new home.

"After a brief spell of freedom, Anne (Dunne) is sucked back into being Amanda's minion to help her navigate the social scene with the other parents at the children's new school. Thank God for Anne."

Is there an Amandaland trailer?

Alas, there's nothing yet – we'll update this page when the first footage drops.

Amandaland is coming soon. Motherland is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

