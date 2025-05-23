And while the Dingles have been paying visits to Debbie off-camera since her departure, it emerged during last night's episode (Thursday, 22nd May) of the ITV soap that they weren't as clued up on her whereabouts as they thought they were.

Viewers watched Sarah phone her absent mother with the aim of telling her that she’s been been told she could have cervical cancer, only for Debbie to drop some big news first – and reveal she’s emigrated to Australia.

Sarah then headed to see Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) at The Woolpack and revealed the news that Debbie has “gone”.

Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale.

A baffled Charity asked: "So she's actually there? In Australia? Now?", to which Sarah responded: "Yeah, they got there this morning. They'd just landed when I rang. And there's more – her and Chris got married three weeks ago."

This development appears to confirm that Debbie will be absent from Sarah’s upcoming health storyline, which will escalate next week as she discovers her biopsy results are ready.

Actress Charley Webb, who played Debbie, left the show back in 2019.

She returned for a guest stint in 2021 and 2021, but soon departed again.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

