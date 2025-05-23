Emmerdale reveals update on absent legendary character – and it leaves Dingles reeling
The update left her family members heartbroken...
Emmerdale has shared an unexpected update on Debbie Dingle four years after the character departed from the village.
Debbie (Charley Webb) swapped the Dales for Scotland back in 2019, leaving behind her daughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill).
And while the Dingles have been paying visits to Debbie off-camera since her departure, it emerged during last night's episode (Thursday, 22nd May) of the ITV soap that they weren't as clued up on her whereabouts as they thought they were.
Viewers watched Sarah phone her absent mother with the aim of telling her that she’s been been told she could have cervical cancer, only for Debbie to drop some big news first – and reveal she’s emigrated to Australia.
Sarah then headed to see Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) at The Woolpack and revealed the news that Debbie has “gone”.
A baffled Charity asked: "So she's actually there? In Australia? Now?", to which Sarah responded: "Yeah, they got there this morning. They'd just landed when I rang. And there's more – her and Chris got married three weeks ago."
This development appears to confirm that Debbie will be absent from Sarah’s upcoming health storyline, which will escalate next week as she discovers her biopsy results are ready.
Actress Charley Webb, who played Debbie, left the show back in 2019.
She returned for a guest stint in 2021 and 2021, but soon departed again.
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
