In his previous series of The Voice UK, Black Eyed Peas rapper and wordsmith will.i.am has only produced one winner, 2014’s Jermain Jackman – and his debut album only reached 42 in the charts.

However, will Will’s fortunes changed? Does he have one act “better than anyone on the radio”, as he boldly claimed at the show’s launch?

Here are all the acts on #TeamWill now that the blind auditions have concluded...

Jason Jones

Age: 31

From: Walsall

Blind audition song: ‘Pillow Talk’ by Zayn Malik

Jason was the first ever act to appear on this series of The Voice – and he got the show off to a great start. All four coaches turned for the call-centre worker, but Jason decided to join Team Will.

Michelle John

Age: 43

From: Bromley

Blind audition song: It’s A Man’s World

From the first few lines Michelle had heads turning, but didn’t get a chair spinning until Will pressed his button during her spectacularly high final note. She’s now moved away from her day job as background singer and could potentially become her own artist as part of Team Will.

Hayley Eccles

Age: 22

From: Lancashire

Blind audition song: Upside Down (Paloma Faith)

Bearing in mind that Paloma Faith is no longer a coach on The Voice, this made for an awkward song choice. However, will.i.am was a fan of her soulful rendition and he became the sole coach to turn for Hayley.

Jazmin Sawyers

Age: 22

From: Bath

Blind audition song: Here/Give Me a Reason to Love You (Alessia Cara/Portishead)

Sassy. That’s the word to sum up Sawyers’ pitch-perfect audition. Unfortunately, sass-master Jennifer Hudson didn’t turn, but will.i.am pressed his button at the last second.

Clara Hurtado

Age: 20

From: Brighton, originally from South of Spain

Blind audition song: Latch (Disclosure feat Sam Smith)

Clara became the third act this series to get all coaches swivelling their chairs. How? Her slow and Spanish version of Disclosure’s club classic. The panel waited until the last seconds, but all turned, sending Clara into floods of tears. However, it was Will who put forward the best argument and Hurtado joined his team.

Lia White

Age: 17

From: Nottingham

Blind audition song: FourFiveSeconds (Rihanna ft Kanye West and Paul McCartney)

Lia turned both Tom and will.i.am's heads (and chairs) with her rendition of FourFiveSeconds. They both made rather convincing pitches for her to join their ranks but it was Will who won her round in the long run.

Tim Gallagher

Age: 23

From: Manchester

Blind audition song: Crash (Usher)

Will gave Tim some tough love over the training he still needed, but the Manchester singer appreciated the honesty and joined his team.

Victoria Kerley

Age: 16

From: South Wales

Blind audition song: Treat You Better (Shawn Mendes)

Welsh belter Victoria was the pick of both Gavin and Will for their final team members, but in the end she went for the Black Eyed Peas frontman.