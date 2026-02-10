League Two promotion hopefuls Swindon Town face struggling Newport County at the County Ground on Wednesday evening.

The pair were originally due to meet in January but the game was rescheduled as a result of the FA Cup third round.

Swindon are third in the League Two table, in the automatic promotion places, and have won three on the bounce, including a 3-0 victory against Oldham Athletic on the weekend.

Newport are battling at the other end of the fourth tier and sit 23rd – one point away from safety with around a third of the season to go.

They battled hard for a point against Grimsby on Saturday and would rise out of the relegation zone with a shock victory away at Swindon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swindon Town v Newport County on TV and online.

When is Swindon Town v Newport County?

Swindon Town v Newport County will take place on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Swindon Town v Newport County kick-off time

Swindon Town v Newport County will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Swindon Town v Newport County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swindon Town v Newport County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Swindon Town v Newport County on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

