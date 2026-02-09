Jenny Seagrove is set to lead the cast of an upcoming British thriller alongside Marcella's Anna Friel and Doctor Who and Harry Potter legend David Bradley – and Radio Times can reveal an exclusive first look.

The film – titled My Sister's Bones – is based on a bestselling novel of the same name and is described as "a twisted mystery thriller".

The cast also includes Andor's Ben Miles, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, veteran actress and comedian Maggie Steed and Filipino star Lovi Poe – and it will be available for digital download from Monday 23rd February.

Below, you can find the poster for the film, while we also have various first-look images featuring several of the cast members and an intriguing clip starring Seagrove.

My Sister's Bones poster Signature

The one-minute-long clip begins with Seagrove's character, Kate, walking slowly – and rather mournfully – into an empty bedroom, before she picks up a hairbrush and stares at her reflection in the mirror.

The reflection then morphs into an image of another woman using the same hairbrush to brush a young girl's hair – presumably a memory from Kate's own childhood.

We then hear loud footsteps before the door slams open and an angry male voice shouts, "Gillian", causing her to look round, startled, only to find that the room is still empty.

Deep in thought – and clearly quite upset – she then sits herself down on the bed.

You can watch the clip in full at the top of this article.

The full synopsis for the film reads: "When a traumatised war reporter returns to her childhood home, from Iraq, after her mother’s death, she becomes convinced something sinister is happening in the home of her neighbours.

"As she investigates, she must confront whether the threat is real or is her past trauma manifesting."

Check out a gallery with some more stills from the film below:

My Sister's Bones is released on Digital Download on Monday 23rd February 2026.

