Charlton Athletic are back at The Valley on Wednesday evening for the visit of Stoke City in the Championship.

The pair were originally set to meet on the weekend but the game has been rearranged due to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Charlton's goalless draw against QPR on Friday has left them three points clear of the relegation zone in 19th.

Stoke head to the capital, hoping to end the five-match winless run that has seen them drop to 13th – four points from the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton Athletic v Stoke City on TV and online.

When is Charlton Athletic v Stoke City?

Charlton Athletic v Stoke City will take place on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Charlton Athletic v Stoke City kick-off time

Charlton Athletic v Stoke City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic v Stoke City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton Athletic v Stoke City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Charlton Athletic v Stoke City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

