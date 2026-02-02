Silent Witness has returned to our screens for season 29 – and while it's largely business as usual, with the team investigating five complex cases, they've relocated to The Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence in Birmingham.

Plus, Nikki and Jack have also been adapting to change in their personal lives after tying the knot last season in a low-key ceremony, with Nikki eventually overcoming her doubts about marriage.

"I don't think she was reticent about Jack at all," Emilia Fox told RadioTimes.com. "I think she was reticent about what marriage means – how one makes that commitment, and whether you do it with all the pomp and ceremony of a big wedding, or choose something more intimate.

"So it was about stripping it back to what marriage meant to her and to them, and he understood that – and that gave us something to play."

Fox also said that it was an interesting idea that, for Nikki, "she could explain the science of the body and every organ within it and its function, and yet you can't explain emotions".

"And what a complex idea that is for scientists and how they deal with it," she added. "So this present series sees them settling into marriage and into a new life in Birmingham, and all that brings."

Alongside Nikki and Jack, viewers can also expect to see Harriet and Kit back on the scene, as well as a string of new guest stars – which you can read all about below.

Silent Witness season 29 cast

The main cast of Silent Witness is as follows:

Emilia Fox plays Nikki Alexander

David Caves plays Jack Hodgson

Maggie Steed plays Harriet Maven

Francesca Mills plays Kit Brooks

For more about the major players in Silent Witness season 29, read on...

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness. BBC Studios

Who is Nikki Alexander? Brought up in South Africa, Nikki chose to stay in England following her parents' death and joined the Lyell team all the way back in 2004.

Curious and open-minded, she can be impetuous, but always rises to the challenge when she's up against it. Since first joining the team, Nikki has grown into a skilled and confident pathologist – and she has dealt with a lot of extremely challenging situations, including saving Jack's life in season 16.

After sharing a kiss with Jack at the end of season 24 and their relationship growing in seasons 25, 26 and 27, the pair are now married.

"Jack and Nikki are starting married life in Birmingham, so they have to find a new home to live in and settle into a new workspace," said Fox. "I think that this has quite an effect on Jack and on their relationship together.

"When I look back on the series there is always a theme to them and the last series was definitely about love. The theme of this series, across the stories, is trust and what we can believe in and what's real. That crosses from stories about AI, to trust in relationships and Jack has some big storylines in this series."

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Fox first rose to prominence following her turn in Roman Polanski's 2002 film The Pianist and went on to land a number of big-screen roles including The Soul Keeper, 3 Blind Mice and The Republic of Love. Small-screen credits in addition to her long-running Silent Witness stint include roles on Merlin, Delicious and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

David Caves plays Jack Hodgson

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander and David Caves as Jack Hodgson. BBC Studios

Who is Jack Hodgson? Straight-talking and quick-witted, Jack is a talented and head-strong lead forensic scientist. Guided by his instincts, he relishes a challenge and is confident in his own ability. He possesses the humility to admit his mistakes, but isn't afraid to ruffle a few feathers when necessary.

In the season 27 finale, Jack finally proposed to Nikki, and they got married in the season 28 finale – although they didn't have the big wedding Jack initially wanted, favouring something simple instead.

"Jack and Nikki are settling into a new home in Birmingham and getting used to The Bowman Centre, trying to find a bit of balance," said Hodgson.

"Jack is still the same stubborn, sarcastic fella, just with a bit more self-awareness. He's older and more mature. He's more affected by the trials and tribulations of his work and we see that play out majorly in this series. Jack is really tested in one story, a very personal odyssey he must go on alone."

What else has David Caves been in? Although best known for his role as Jack – who he has played since 2013 – Caves has also appeared in the film Jackie, and has a number of theatre credits to his name, including a critically-acclaimed turn as Petruchio for the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Taming of the Shrew in 2011.

Maggie Steed plays Harriet Maven

Maggie Steed plays Harriet Maven. BBC Studios/Chris Baker

Who is Harriet Maven? "The character has taken a big step to move to another city, Birmingham – which they all have – so they're all a bit apprehensive," said Steed, whose character heads up the team.

"She continues to try to do her best for the rest of the team and is fiercely loyal to them and would defend them to the deaths. She's a very forthright, witty woman and she continues to be that and is very committed to the team. She's there to make sure everything runs well and is efficient and maintains all its principles. She would also defend them if they ever got into trouble because sometimes the work is dangerous."

What else has Maggie Steed been in? You might have watched her in EastEnders, Shine on Hervey Moon, Pie in the Sky, Born and Bred, Chewing Gum and Ten Percent.

Francesca Mills plays Kit Brooks

Francesca Mills plays Kit Brooks. BBC Studios/Chris Baker

Who is Kit Brooks? A crime analyst who joined the team shortly after Harriet.

"I think the viewers will see Kit really anchored in her way of working and feeling more confident in her ability to solve complicated crimes, she spent a lot of last year trying to prove herself worthy to be in the room of legends like Nikki Alexander and Harriet Maven so this year she really finds her flow and, alongside Jack, their friendship grows and they work really well together in the new building," said Mills.

What else has Francesca Mills been in? You might know her from Harlots, Worzel Gummidge, Pistol and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Silent Witness season 29 guest stars

Episodes 1 and 2 - The Disappearance of Alice Hill

Zita Sattar as Jilly Bashir. BBC/Ben Gregory-Ring

Sophie Hopkins (Class) plays Alice Hill - she ran a successful online personal training business with her husband. Alice disappeared several years ago while out jogging. Her body was eventually discovered in some woodland.

Dino Fetscher (Under Salt Marsh, Fool Me Once) plays Jason Webb - Alice's husband. He was convicted of her murder and has spent the last few years in prison.

Philip Cumbus (The Spanish Princess) plays Richard Mazar - Jason's solicitor.

Nathan Wright (Doctors) plays Steve Gantry - Alice was having an affair with him.

Zita Sattar (Casualty, The Worst Witch) plays DCI Jilly Bashir.

Mollie Winnard (Happy Valley, All Creatures Great and Small) plays DI Claire Ferris.

Adam Rayner (Superman and Lois, Tyrant) plays Gary Booth - a hitman who goes on the run in episode 1.

Evie McGuire (Casualty) plays Kerry Booth - Gary's daughter. She's in rehab.

Jason Done (Waterloo Road, Where the Heart Is) plays Sgt Robert Andrews - a custody sergeant.

Jane Slavin (Coronation Street, Always and Everyone) plays Lois Hill - Alice's mum.

Tony Gardner (My Parents Are Aliens, Last Tango in Halifax, Fresh Meat) plays Ron Hill - Alice's dad.

Oliver Nicholas (London Kills) plays Adam Hill - Alice's brother

Nancy Farino (Anatomy of a Scandal) plays Saskia Hill - Alice's sister.

Laura Pitt-Pulford (Emmerdale) plays Suzie Clemence - the former partner of a man killed by Gary.

Levi Brown (This Town, Girl Taken) plays PC Nesbit.

Lesley Moloney (The Inside Man) plays Home Secretary.

Benjamin Lok (This England) plays Feng - he runs an illegal gambling operation.

Silent Witness seasons 1-28 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

