❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emilia Fox marks 30 years of Silent Witness and talks finding the positives after a big break-up
The Silent Witness star on her famous family and mischievous mutts.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 26 January 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad